Ainul Mardhiah’s father appeals for help for former lecturer

KUALA LUMPUR: Ahmad Safiuddin Ahmad Razak, the father of Ainul Mardiah, who underwent surgery in London to excise a germ-cell tumour in June, has appealed to Malaysians to help ease the plight of Prof Dr Ab Rahim Ismail, who is currently in a coma at a Turkey hospital.

The 24-year-old shared a posting on his Facebook page yesterday about the former Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) lecturer who needed RM400,000 for his hospitalisation expenses and to bring him home.

“I hope we can all help a little in bringing Prof Ab Rahim back to Malaysia to have the treatment continued here in Malaysia.

“I’m sharing this because, in the past many people have helped in getting surgery and treatment for Ainul Mardhiah. Now, it’s my turn to give my all to those in need,“ he wrote.

The 62-year-old, who went to Turkey to attend a convocation ceremony, slipped into a coma after he fell and hit his head following a heart attack on July 15.

Those who are keen to help can contribute to Ab Rahim via his son-in-law’s Maybank account 512268522574 under the name of Muhamad Fikri Aziz.

They can also contact Muhamad Fikri at 016-6190395 or Nadhila Ab Rahim at 012-3516317. — Bernama