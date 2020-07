PETALING JAYA: Airlines must adjust their ticket pricing to how it was before the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO), Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said today.

In his National Security Council (NSC) press conference, Ismail Sabri explained that the government initialy understood the increase in ticket prices airlines had imposed which was because they were allowed to fly only 66% of the plane’s passenger capacity due to social distancing.

“But now we have allowed airline companies to operate at full capacity without social distancing measures,“ Ismail Sabri said, urging airlines to adjust ticket prices to how it was before the MCO.

He said that the adjustments must be made especially for school and higher learning institution students, teachers and lecturers.

Ismail Sabri also called on the Transport ministry to engage with the airlines to find a solution to the matter.