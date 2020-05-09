Air Force flies home 19 people to Sabah, Sarawak

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) ferried home 19 Malaysians who were declared free of Covid-19 after completing a 14-day quarantine at quarantine centres in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor to Sabah and Sarawak.

RMAF said in a statement today that all of them who were university students and those working overseas had undergone health checks before boarding the A400M transport aircraft which took off from the RMAF air base in Subang here yesterday.

“The RMAF sent them to three locations namely Kuching, Kota Kinabalu and Labuan before they were transported to their respective residential districts managed by agencies under the state governments and the Civil Defence Force (APM).

“The A400M aircraft also flew in medical equipment, personal protective equipment (PPE) and food to Labuan, Sabah and Sarawak,“ said the statement.

To date, the RMAF in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), had ferried home 159 Malaysians who returned from overseas to Labuan, Sabah and Sarawak through six flights, it said. — Bernama