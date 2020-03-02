Air Force to take delivery of 6 new combat helicopters by year end

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) is expected to take delivery of six new MD 530-G light combat helicopters by end of this year at the earliest.

Army chief Gen Tan Sri Ahmad Hasbullah Mohd Nawawi said a team, comprising experts, had been sent to the United States early last month to check on the configuration and technical details as well as to take flight certifications for the helicopter.

According to him, several tests would be carried out by the MAF team before the helicopters, made by the US based McDonnell Douglas, are brought home.

“We are looking at a suitable place to accommodate the members who would be operating these helicopters, which would be housed at the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (Esscom).

“It is expected to help monitor security in the east coast of Sabah,” he said.

He said this during a special interview given in conjunction with the 87th Army Day at Wisma Pertahanan recently.

Ahmad Hasbullah said this year’s Army Day celebration will be held in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah.

He said the event is expected to serve as an avenue for further socio-economic development in the state while strengthening the armed forces’ commitment to ensuring security in the area.

Various activities, jointly organised with local communities, had been lined up to mark the celebration while giving the locals an opportunity to interact with members of the MAF and enhance their understanding of the role they play in national security.

The activities, which took off on Jan 19, will conclude today (Mar 1). - Bernama