Air Itam dam records drop in water level

GEORGE TOWN: The effective capacity of the Air Itam Dam, here, is now at 38.5 per cent, according to the Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP).

Its chief executive officer Datuk Ir Jaseni Maidinsa attributed the situation to low rainfall in the water catchment area (KTA) of the dam.

“From January 1 to March 31, the effective capacity of the Air Itam Dam had decreased by 50.8 per cent due to abnormally low rainfall of 250 mm recorded at the Air Itam Dam KTA.

“In comparison, the total amount of rainfall recorded at the Teluk Bahang Dam KTA is 366 mm while the rainfall is recorded at the Mengkuang Dam KTA stood at 1,128 mm,” he said in a statment, here, today.

Jaseni said the low water level was also contributed by the high daily water demand in the Air Itam township and surrounding areas.

He said PBAPP had also recorded consistently high water consumption in Penang over the past three months and therefore it would implement dry weather control measures to sustain effective capacity of dams in the state.

Jaseni said as of March 31, metered water consumption was almost 900 million litres per day (MLD), compared to the average of 860 MLD in 2021.

He said treated water pumped from the Sungai Dua Water Treatment Plant in Seberang Perai to the Bukit Dumbar Reservoir on the island daily through three sets of twin submarine pipelines was used quickly.

“Water demand in the southern part of the island is significantly high,” he said.

He said the treated water level at the Bukit Dumbar Reservoir was low and due to that PBAPP could not pump water at a sufficient pressure to the end of the distribution pipes and higher ground.

“Therefore, consumers are advised to use water prudently until the monsoon season in April and May brings rain to the dam KTA,” he said. - Bernama