Air Kelantan completes 87-km pipeline replacement project: MB

KOTA BHARU: Air Kelantan Sdn Bhd (AKSB) has completed the 87-km pipe replacement project involving the districts of Kota Bharu, Tumpat and Gua Musang since its implementation in 2021.

Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob said all pipe replacement projects throughout the state are expected to be completed in stages based on the 2021-2030 AKSB Master Plan.

“For old and dilapidated pipes, it will be implemented this year involving 340 km in Kota Bharu, Tanah Merah, Kuala Krai and Machang.

“At the same time, Pengurusan Aset Air Berhad is in the process of appointing a consultant for a pipe replacement project covering 220km over the entire Bachok district which is expected to be implemented in 2023,“ he said.

He said this after the opening ceremony of the Ketereh Water Treatment Plant (LRA) here today, which was also attended by AKSB general manager Datuk Ir Dr Azuhan Mohamed.

Commenting further, Ahmad said the areas that had the old pipelines replaced, such as in Dusun Muda, Tanjung Chat in Kota Bharu and Jalan Kelaboran to Chabang Neting in Tumpat, saw an increase in water pressure, thus resolving issues of pipe leaks and water supply disruption.

“I would like to thank the Federal government through the Ministry of Water and Environment for the allocations and support to the state of Kelantan to improve water supply,“ he said. - Bernama