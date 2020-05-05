Air passengers must wear face masks before entering KLIA

PETALING JAYA: Passengers traveling by air are required to wear face masks before entering both the Kuala Lumpur International Airport terminals.

“It is compulsory to wear a face mask at the airport. All passengers must have their face masks on before entering the terminal building or else, they will not be permitted to enter,“ Malaysia Airports Berhad said in a statement yesterday.

Only passengers with a valid flight ticket or boarding pass will be allowed to enter the terminals for now.

At KLIA (main), face masks can be purchased from temporary pharmacy kiosks located on Level 5 of the main terminal building between Door 4 and 5 along the curb and along the link bridges of Block B and C on Level 2 of the Short Term Car Park.

At KLIA2, face masks are available for purchase at any of the pharmacies at gateway@klia2 shopping mall.

“All meeters and greeters will not be allowed into the terminal. For KLIA2 terminal, meeters and greeters have access up to the gateway@klia2 shopping mall only.

“All departing passengers will have to go through temperature screening before being allowed to enter the terminal building. Passengers with body temperature above 37.5 degrees (Celcius) will be prohibited from continuing their journey,“ the statement said.

Body temperature screening will be conducted by an Aviation Security team.

Social distancing is also required.