PUTRAJAYA: The readings of SO2 (sulfur dioxide) and NO2 (nitrogen dioxide) in the air has dropped along with the decline in the number of motorised vehicles on the roads in major cities following the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

The Department of Environment (DOE) in a statement today noted that it was based on the department observations at the Batu Muda and Cheras stations in Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya since the MCO began on March 18.

“The SO2 reading has declined by between 23 and 34 per cent, while the reading for NO2 saw a reduction of between 48 and 75 per cent,” it said.

As for the PM2.5 reading to measure the air pollutant index, the DOE noted that there was no significant difference shown before and after the MCO was implemented as it was influenced by the hot and dry weather and the more dominant activities which produced fine particles.

The Air Pollutant Index (API) readings as of 2 pm today saw 36 areas with good air quality, while another 32 had moderate air quality. - Bernama