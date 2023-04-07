Air Putih water surge tragedy: Eighth body found

CHUKAI: The search and rescue operations for victims of the Air Putih water surge tragedy have found eight bodies as of 3 pm today.

Kemaman District police chief Supt Hanyan Ramlan said the latest victim was found on a sandbank, two kilometres from the site of the incident and has been identified as Putri Alleya Maisarah Karim, 16.

“Putri Alleya Maisarah’s body was just 500 metres from that of her brother’s, 11-year-old Muhammad Zulqarnain Haikal Karim, who was found on Sunday,” he told the media at the Air Putih police station operations control centre, here today.

The search is being continued for two more victims, Putri Nor Fatin Karim, 14, and Muhammad Fikri Saliman, 24.

A family of nine from Felda Lepar Hilir, Kuantan, Pahang and another individual from Batu Pahat, Johor, who was engaged to a member of the family, had gone on a picnic to the Air Putih waterfalls on Saturday.

They are believed to have been swept away by strong currents caused by the water surge.

The victims have been identified as Karim Abdullah, 39, Azizah Eiyi, 40, Putri Balqis Izzati Abdul Rahman, 18, Putri Alleya Maisarah, Putri Nor Fatin, Muhammad Zulqarnain Haikal, Putri Nurerina Natasya, 10, Muhammad Haziq Ziqree, 6, Putri Aryana Umaira Karim, 4, and Muhammad Fikri, 24. -Bernama