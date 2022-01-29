Air quality at Pulau Burung landfill worsening

NIBONG TEBAL: The air quality at Pulau Burung, due to the fire at the landfill at Jalan Byram here is worsening.

Based on the website of Malaysia’s Air Pollutant Index Management System (APIMS), the air quality at the landfill at 7 am today showed an Air Pollutant Index (API) reading of 103, and increased to 128 at 3 pm.

The API station at the landfill was opened specifically to monitor air quality in the area following the fire incident,. It is also the only station that recorded unhealthy reading nationwide.

A survey by Bernama found that a moderate haze situation was also reported in Penang, including in Georgetown.

Based on APIMS, four other API stations in Penang recorded readings at a moderate level at 3 pm today, namely Seberang Jaya (88) and Seberang Perai (75) on the mainland, as well as Minden (74) and Balik Pulau (72) on the island.

An API of zero to 50 indicates good air quality; 51 to 100, moderate; 101 to 200, unhealthy, 201 to 300, very unhealthy and 300 and above, hazardous.

Meanwhile, Penang Environment and Welfare Committee chairman Phee Boon Poh said only 31 per cent of the 11 hectare Pulau Burung landfill was still on fire and efforts were being carried out to completely extinguish the fire.

The firefighting efforts involve the cooperation of various agencies, including the Fire and Rescue Department, Seberang Perai City Council, Penang City Council, Civil Defence Force, Volunteer Fire Brigade and the company which manages the landfill, Syarikat PLB Terang, he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, the Seberang Perai Selatan District Disaster Management Committee (SPS), in a statement, stated that sectors 1,2 and 4 had been completely extinguished, but were still being monitored. — Bernama