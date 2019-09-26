Air quality improves today

KUALA LUMPUR: Rain that occurred in several states today helped air quality throughout the country to improve this afternoon with all areas in the peninsula, Sabah and Sarawak recording the Air Pollutant Index (API) at below 100, which is the moderate level.

Based on the latest API reading of the Air Pollutant Index Management System (APIMS) as at 5 pm today, areas recording good air quality rose from only two areas at noon to six areas.

The areas were Jerantut and Indera Mahkota, Pahang; Paka and Besut, Terengganu; Keningau, Sabah and Tanjung Malim, Perak which recorded the lowest reading at 33.

The highest API reading recorded so far was in Johan Setia Klang, Selangor at 84, even that was at the moderate level.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department previously recorded the hazy situation that had enveloped the country for the past two weeks would slowly recover following the Inter Monsoon phase that began on Sept 24.

An API of zero to 50 indicates good air quality; 51 to 100, moderate; 101 to 200, unhealthy, 201 to 300, very unhealthy and 300 and above, hazardous.

— Bernama