JOHOR BARU: The air quality in Pasir Gudang is improving while monitoring continues to ensure the condition is really stable since the district was hit by the effects of chemical waste pollution of Sungai Kim Kim on March 7.

The Department of Environment (DoE) said 42 schools had been monitored by 30 monitoring teams of the Ministry of Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change.

“Almost all the schools monitored showed the volatile organic compound (VOC) level at zero except Sekolah Taman Rinting 3 which showed VOC readings of 5ppm (parts per million) and 3ppm at 3pm yesterday at the ground floor and first floor of the school respectively,“ said the DoE in a statement issued this evening.

The readings were recorded at noon, 3pm and 6pm yesterday.

Meanwhile, there were no readings of hydrogen sulphide recorded at all the schools.

The DoE said monitoring would also be done at 9am, noon, 3pm and 6pm tomorrow. — Bernama