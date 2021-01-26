Air Selangor allocates RM293 million for non-revenue water reduction programmes

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25: Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) has increased its capital expenditure allocation for its non-revenue water (NRW) reduction programmes this year to RM293 million from RM255 million in 2020.

Of the amount, RM170 million will be used to replace all old pipes and RM16 million to replace old and damaged meters, said its chief executive officer, Suhaimi Kamaralzaman.

In a statement today, he said Air Selangor has successfully brought down the NRW rate to 28.6 per cent last year versus 29.7 per cent in 2019.

He said this achievement exceeded the target rate of 29.2 per cent set by the National Water Services Commission (SPAN), despite the implementation of the Movement Control Order to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

In line with its success in reducing the NRW rate since 2019, Air Selangor is determined to continue to reduce the NRW rate to 25 per cent in 2025 and then to 15 per cent by 2049, he said.

Last year, Suhaimi said Air Selangor had implemented various initiatives to reduce the NRW rate, including the introduction of the Leakage Specialist team, Active Leakage Control Programme, District Meter Zones Establishment and Old Pipe Replacement Programme. - Bernama