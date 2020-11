KUALA LUMPUR: Air Selangor’s toll-free line 1-800-88-5252 will no longer be in use effective Dec 1.

Air Selangor, in a statement today, advised consumers to contact them at 15300, which operates 24 hours a day, for any enquiries, suggestions and complaints regarding water supply services in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya.

For more information, the public can visit the Air Selangor website at www.airselangor.com or refer to its official communication channels such as the Air Selangor application, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, or send an email to wecare@airselangor.com. -Bernama