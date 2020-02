SHAH ALAM: Air Selangor is set to spend RM30 billion over the next 30 years to upgrade and improve its delivery system, said its CEO Suhaimi Kamaralzaman.

He said they will start the upgrades from this year and will last until 2050.

“We have informed all our vendors of our plans and what is expected from them.

“The funds will be used for seven business plans such as improving assets reliability and resilience, ensuring water forever, improving operational efficiency, reduce non-water revenue, creating conductive working environment and protecting the environment,“ he told the media after the CEO Engagement with Vendors.

The event was attended by 1,800 Air Selangor vendors.

He said they were also briefed about Section 17A of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Act 2009 which comes into effect in June.

He said MACC Selangor director Datuk Alias Salim had reminded the vendors that the CEO and board of directors can be held responsible if an employee attempted to bribe someone to get a project or for other purposes.

Section 17A criminalises an organisation for corruption-related actions by associated persons done for the benefit of the company.

“We have also carried out checks to tackle the issue of water theft,“ Suhaimi said, adding one company had stolen water amounting to RM3 million.

He said they carry out enforcement activities to prevent people or companies from stealing water.