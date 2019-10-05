Air Selangor: Incidence of water supply with an odour decreases

KUALA LUMPUR: The incidence of water supply bearing an odour, in connection with contamination at the Semenyih water treatment plant, is reducing, according to Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) today, with only 15 such cases reported from midnight to 10am today.

This development follows checks conducted at lakes used to supply water, as well as piping systems in 33 areas with incidents reported, said Air Selangor customer relations and communications head Abdul Raof Ahmad in a statement, adding that water supplied was safe for use and had met the Health Ministry’s standards.

He said monitoring in reference to all assets, service lakes and distribution systems was continuing, while cleaning activities were also being conducted.

Prior to this, Air Selangor, the parent company of water operator Syarikat Bekalan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Syabas) had stated that a total of 1,293 reports on the odour had been received from Sept 28 to 6pm yesterday evening. - Bernama