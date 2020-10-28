Air Selangor Kuala Langat office employee tests positive for Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR: Air Selangor’s Kuala Langat regional office is closed temporarily until further notice following a Covid-19 positive case involving an employee manning the counters.

Air Selangor said in a statement yesterday that the employee, who has been quarantined since Oct 22, was confirmed positive at 4.30pm yesterday.

“As such, the Kuala Langat regional office will be closed temporarily until further notice. Air Selangor is working closely with the Health Ministry to ensure action to prevent the spread of the virus is implemented immediately,” it said.

Meanwhile, Air Selangor has taken several measures to reduce the risk of infection, including initiating close contact tracing of any employees and visitors who dealt directly with the infected employee from Oct 19 to Oct 22.

“The Kuala Langat regional office was fully sanitised at 5.30pm yesterday and the latest information will be announced through official Air Selangor communication channels,” the statement added.-Bernama