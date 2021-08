KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 463 areas are expected to experience unscheduled water supply disruptions after the Sungai Semenyih Water Treatment Plant was shut down following the detection of odour pollution at the Jenderam Hilir Raw Water Pump Station at 11.10 am today.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) Corporate Communications head Elina Baseri said the water supply disruptions involved Petaling (172 areas), Hulu Langat (54), Sepang (194), Putrajaya (23) and Kuala Langat (20).

She said consumers could obtain a list of the areas involved through the Air Selangor website at www.airselangor.com and its mobile application.

She said Air Selangor is working with the Selangor Water Management Authority (LUAS) to determine the source of the raw water pollution along Sungai Semenyih and its tributaries.

She said Air Selangor had also activated the Emergency Response Plan (ERP) to provide water supply assistance to the affected consumers.

“Air Selangor is making all efforts to minimise the impact of the disruption to the affected consumers,” she said in a statement today.

She said Air Selangor would provide updates from time to time and consumers could refer to the company’s official communication channels namely Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, adding that they could also contact the Air Selangor Communications Centre at 15300.- Bernama