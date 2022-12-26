Air Selangor: Water supply 16% restored as of last night

KUALA LUMPUR: Water supply to areas affected by the recent odour pollution at the Jenderam Hilir raw water pump station has been restored by 16 per cent, as of 7pm yesterday.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor), in a statement, said it involves 32 areas in Sepang, Hulu Langat (14) and two in Petaling.

“The duration of water supply restoration in affected areas varied depending on the location and distance of the consumers’ premises,“ read the statement.

It also said water supply to the areas affected by the temporary suspension of the Bukit Tampoi water treatment plant (LRA) is expected to be fully restored by 2pm today, while the areas affected by the temporary shutdown of the Sungai Semenyih LRA are expected to be fully restored by 6am on Tuesday.

Air Selangor also advised consumers to let the tap flow until the water is clear before use.

Consumers can obtain the latest updates on the matter from time to time through official communication channels such as the Air Selangor application, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter or call Air Selangor Contact Centre at 15300.

A total of 472 areas in five Air Selangor regions have experienced unscheduled water supply disruptions, since Saturday morning, following the temporary shutdown of the Sungai Semenyih and Bukit Tampoi LRAs. - Bernama