Air Selangor: Water supply 52 pct restored

KUALA LUMPUR: The water supply to affected areas, following a temporary shutdown caused by an odour pollution incident at the Rantau Panjang water treatment plant (LRA) intake, has been 52 per cent restored, as of 12 noon today, according to Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor).

Air Selangor Corporate Communications head Elina Baseri said the percentage of water supply recovery in the affected areas such as Petaling was at 41 per cent, Gombak (99 per cent), Hulu Selangor (100 per cent), Klang (four per cent), Shah Alam (18 per cent), Kuala Langat (zero per cent) and Kuala Selangor (36 per cent).

She said that the duration of the water supply recovery in the affected areas will vary, depending on the location and distance of consumers’ premises.

“Consumers are advised to allow their taps to run awhile for the water to turn clear before daily use,” she said.

The list of affected areas can be obtained at https://hentitugas.airselangor.com/ as well as the Air Selangor application.

She said consumers can also refer to all official channels on its social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, or call Air Selangor’s Call Centre at 15300.

“Inquiries and complaints can also be submitted to the Help Centre via www.airselangor.com and the Air Selangor application,” she said.

Earlier today, Air Selangor announced that four LRAs in Selangor, namely Rantau Panjang, Sungai Selangor Phase 1, 2 and 3, have fully resumed operations. - Bernama