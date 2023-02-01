Air Selangor: Water supply in 83 affected areas to be fully restored by 9pm

KUALA LUMPUR: Water supply that was disrupted due to a burst pipe in Sungai Buloh is expected to be fully restored in stages at 83 areas of Gombak, Selangor and Kuala Lumpur by 9 pm today (Jan 2).

Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) in a statement said repair works on the burst pipe at Bukit Indah Industrial Park, Sungai Buloh had been completed at 9.30 pm yesterday and water supply will begin to be distributed in stages to consumers once the water supply system is stabilised.

In the meantime, water tankers will continue to be mobilised to provide water supply assistance to the affected users, said the company in the statement.

“Priority is given to critical premises such as hospitals, clinics, dialysis centres and funeral ceremonies,“ it added.

Air Selangor will continue to provide updates on the incident and consumers may refer to Air Selangor application, as well as the company’s official Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts for the latest information, or alternatively call the Air Selangor Contact Centre at 15300. - Bernama