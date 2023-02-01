Air Selangor: Water supply to 83 areas restored by 59%

KUALA LUMPUR: The water supply to 83 areas which was disrupted following a burst pipe in Sungai Buloh has been restored by 59 per cent, as of 7 am today.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor), in a statement, said the water supply to another 32 areas in Gombak, Selangor and Kuala Lumpur is expected to be fully restored by 9 pm today.

“The duration of the water supply recovery in the affected areas will vary depending on the distance and location of the consumers’ premises,” it said.

Air Selangor advises consumers who have and will receive their water supply to let the tap runs until it clears before using it for daily consumption.

It also urged consumers to use water prudently to ensure the recovery process in the other affected areas runs smoothly as scheduled.

Consumers can obtain the latest updates through official communication channels such as the Air Selangor application, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter or call Air Selangor Contact Centre at 15300.

A total of 83 areas of Gombak, Selangor and Kuala Lumpur experienced unscheduled water disruption since yesterday following the repair works due to a pipe burst at Bukit Indah Industrial Park, Sungai Buloh. - Bernama