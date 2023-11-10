Air Selangor: Water supply to fully recover at 12pm tomorrow

PETALING JAYA: Water supply to areas affected by upgrading work and an odour pollution incident is expected to fully recover at 12pm on Thursday (Oct 12).

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) said this in its latest update on recovery status following asset upgrading, maintenance and replacement works in Sungai Langat Water Treatment Plant as well as the temporary shutdown at the Sungai Selangor Phase 1 (SSP1), Sungai Selangor Phase 2 (SSP2), Sungai Selangor Phase 3 (SSP3) and Rantau Panjang Water Treatment Plants (WTPs) following an odour pollution incident at Sungai Selangor.

The asset upgrading, maintenance and replacement works in Sungai Langat Water Treatment Plant (Sg Langat WTP) have been completed, Air Selangor said today.

“As of 12pm, the recovery status of the water supply in the affected areas has reached 0.88%. The duration of the water supply recovery in the affected areas will vary depending on the location and distance of consumers’ premises,” it said in a statement.

Regarding the recovery status of water supply due to the temporary shutdown at the Sungai Selangor Phase 1 (SSP1), Sungai Selangor Phase 2 (SSP2), Sungai Selangor Phase 3 (SSP3) and Rantau Panjang Water Treatment Plants (WTPs) following an odour pollution incident at Sungai Selangor, as of 12pm, the recovery status of the water supply in the affected areas has reached 93.1%.

Air Selangor advised consumers who have and will receive their water supply to let the tap flow until it is clear before using.

“Air Selangor hopes that consumers who have received water supply will use water prudently to ensure that the recovery process in the affected areas runs smoothly,” it added.

Consumers can obtain information on this scheduled water supply disruption from time to time through our official communication channels https://waterupdates.airselangor.com/.

Consumers can also obtain information from alternative official communication channels such as the Air Selangor application, Facebook, Instagram and X or call Air Selangor’s Call Centre at 15300 or visit https://www.airselangor.com/.