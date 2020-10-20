Air Selangor: water supply to resume starting at 8 am, Oct 20

KUALA LUMPUR: Water supply will gradually resume from 8 am tomorrow (Oct 20) following the water treatment operation at the Sungai Selangor Phase 1, 2, 3 and Rantau Panjang water treatment plants (LRA) beginning 6 pm today.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) Corporate Communications head, Elina Baseri said the four plants would maximise production and fill the main pipes and terminal pools.

“Air Selangor has drawn up a water supply restoration plan for 1,292 areas affected by the unscheduled disruption in Petaling, Gombak, Klang/Shah Alam, Kuala Lumpur, Kuala Selangor, Kuala Langat and Hulu Selangor,“ she said in a statement here today.

“The restoration plan is divided into three main groups by region, namely Group One (water supply is expected to be fully restored by 8 am, Oct 21), Group Two (expected to be by 8 am, Oct 22) and Group Three (expected to be by 8 am, Oct 23)

“Air Selangor urges consumers to use water prudently to ensure the restoration process in all affected areas runs smoothly and according to the water supply restoration schedule,“ she added.

Elina said 91 water tankers had been mobilised to critical premises such as hospitals and affected dialysis centres.

“The public can also get water supply from 21 public taps and 34 static tanks at 17 local service centres made available for consumers affected by the water cut and are advised to adhere to the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) when doing so,” she said.

Air Selangor will give updates on the water supply restoration from time to time through all its official communication channels -- Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, its smartphone application and Air Selangor website www.airselangor.com. — Bernama