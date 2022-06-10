AirAsia Aviation Group confirms near completion of refund requests

KUALA LUMPUR: AirAsia Aviation Group Ltd (AAAGL), the aviation arm of Capital A Group, has reaffirmed its commitment to resolve all refund requests caused by the ongoing effects of the pandemic as soon as possible.

AAAGL airlines, in a statement today, said they have already finalised over 99 per cent of all customer queries and will work towards progressively settling the final 0.8 per cent in the coming months.

The two medium to long-haul affiliate airlines, AirAsia X (AAX) and Thai AirAsia X (TAAX), also have firm plans in place to compensate all guests affected by the unprecedented flight disruptions over the past two years due to Covid-19 within the coming months.

Capital A Group chief executive officer Tony Fernandes said that AirAsia airlines have already paid back nearly to everyone effected.

“Now that travel restrictions have been removed substantially in our major markets, we saw that many of our guests have already utilised their credit shells to start travelling again.

“AAX was in a much more difficult situation with international borders closed, so they were completely grounded for over two years with limited cash flow.

“However, now that they are flying again, they are also paying their guests with outstanding credit back, with travel vouchers equivalent to the amount owed,” he said.

The statement said TAAX was similarly affected by the pandemic and is also working hard to settle all outstanding guest entitlements in the near future through refunds and credits.

To date, the majority of all affected guests have received their travel vouchers, totalling over 155,000 guests and AAX aims to complete the issuance of all remaining travel vouchers within the coming weeks. - Bernama