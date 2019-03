PETALING JAYA: AirAsia Group Bhd chief executive officer Tan Sri Tony Fernandes has said he has closed his Facebook account and is considering closing his Twitter account due to the amount of hate that goes on in the social media.

In Twitter posting today he said: “Closed down my Facebook account with 670k followers. Just thinking about Twitter now. Weather to close or carry on. But on Twitter I think the battle for me goes on.”

He said the main reason was the “hate” being transmitted on the networks after the live-streaming of the terror attack on two mosques in New Zealand.

In his posting he said: “Facebook could have done more to stop some of this. I myself have been a victim of so many fake bitcoin and other stories. 17 mins of a live stream of killing and hate!!!! Its need to clean up and not just think of financials.”

He pointed out that Facebook is a great platform to communicate. Strong engagement and very useful but the New Zealand incident was too much for him to take along with all the other issues.

Fernandes has 1.29 million followers on Twitter and has tweeted more than 20,200 times since joining in 2008.