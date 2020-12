KUALA LUMPUR: Airasia food, the food delivery arm of AirAsia, is offering up to 50 percent discounts on selected merchants from now to Dec 25, 2020.

In a statement today, AirAsia said to make the upcoming festive season even more memorable, group chief executive officer Tony Fernandes would be joining its food delivery squad to make surprise deliveries to customers in the Klang Valley.

It said customers needed to key in “Ho Ho Ho” in their airasia food order delivery instruction to stand a chance of Fernandes delivering orders to their doorsteps.

Meanwhile, AirAsia said airasia food is also offering free delivery promotions regularly within the delivery range of 20 kilometres.

“Customers can also save more by paying with BIG Points,” it added. — Bernama