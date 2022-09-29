AirAsia Malaysia exempts face mask onboard flight

KUALA LUMPUR: AirAsia Malaysia (AK) today announced the exemption of face masks on its flights with immediate effect, following the announcement by the government that face masks are no longer mandatory on flights.

In a statement, AirAsia said the use of face masks onboard flights is optional for AK guests unless they are travelling to or from destinations that require a face mask.

Nevertheless, guests who wish to wear a face mask onboard may continue to do so.

“All our aircraft are equipped with powerful HEPA filters that remove 99.99 per cent of dust particles and airborne contaminants including viruses and bacteria.

“The cabin air is completely refreshed every three minutes to ensure the highest possible quality of air throughout your flight,” it said.

Yesterday, the Health Ministry (MOH) announced that the wearing of face masks onboard aircraft is no longer compulsory after taking into consideration that aircraft technology had improved and Covid-19 cases in Malaysia had been brought under better control. - Bernama