KUALA LUMPUR: AirAsia Group Bhd has launched a special promotion of 50 per cent discount on the returning fare when customers booked a round trip ticket applicable for any Malaysian domestic flights between July 20 to July 24 for the travel period between Aug 4 to Dec 6 this year.

In a statement, AirAsia head of commercial Amanda Woo said, a market survey conducted has shown an increasing number of people who wished to travel as soon as the situation improves and flight searches on its website have increased by more than 150 per cent since the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) phase.

“We are increasing our domestic flight frequencies to cater to stronger market demand. In August we have scheduled 30 per cent more flight frequencies as compared to July, amounting to more than 600 weekly flights across 16 destinations within Malaysia.

“70 per cent of these are flights between the Peninsula and East Malaysia, with Kota Kinabalu, Kuching, Tawau among the top destinations. We will continue to ramp up our capacity and introduce more exciting offers so everyone can fly affordably,” she said.

She also said customers can enjoy even bigger savings and greater convenience when they book a flight with hotel combo on SNAP with return flight fares and three days, two nights hotel stay available from as low as RM249 per person from Kuala Lumpur to Penang.

AirAsia provides enhanced flexibility as guests travelling up to Dec 31, 2020 may change their flight dates conveniently at any time with no flight-change fee.

“AirAsia assures that the health and wellbeing of our passengers are always our paramount concern besides complying with the advice and regulations from government and health authorities.

“AirAsia has also implemented end-to-end contactless procedures and a series of new safety measures, as well as taking care of those most at risk to ensure the safety of all travelling guests,” she said. -Bernama