AirAsia offers 50% discount to MYAirline passengers affected by suspension

KUALA LUMPUR: AirAsia is offering a 50 per cent discount on one-way base fares exclusively to MYAirline passengers affected by the carrier’s suspension of operations.

The special offer, effective immediately, is applicable to passengers with confirmed flight bookings to and from Kuala Lumpur, Langkawi, Penang, Tawau, Kota Bharu, Kuching, Kota Kinabalu, Kota Kinabalu-Tawau, and Don Mueng-Bangkok and Suvarnabhumi-Bangkok from today until Nov 30, 2023.

“We understand the stress and disruption this situation has caused and hope that this 50 per cent discount will assist affected passengers in making new travel arrangements, making full use of our extensive flight network to all key destinations,” AirAsia Aviation Group Ltd group chief executive officer Bo Lingam said in a statement today.

In a statement earlier, MYAirline announced it had suspended its operations effective today until further notice due to significant financial pressures.

The low-cost airline said it had come to this “extremely painful decision” because of financial pressures that made it necessary to suspend operations pending the shareholder restructuring and recapitalisation of the airline. -Bernama