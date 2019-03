SEMENYIH: Low-cost carrier AirAsia aims to roll out facial recognition security checks for flight boarding at selected airports across the country this year.

Deputy group CEO Aireen Omar said the facial recognition pilot project is currently being carried out at the Senai International Airport, Johor.

“Since the pilot test began, we have firmed up and improved the whole technology and we are looking to roll up (the system) at the various airports throughout Malaysia,“ she told reporters after the launch of the Aviatar 2019 Hackathon, here today.

The competition was launched by Higher Education Department deputy director-general Dr Mohd Nor Azman Hassan.

Aireen said the airline is working with various authorities, as well as Malaysia Airport Holdings Bhd, to roll out the facial recognition system to other selected airports.

She said after Senai, AirAsia planned to implement the facial recognition system at the Kuching International Airport and klia2.

At klia2, she said the airline planned to use the screening system for the Kuala Lumpur-Avalon route.

“The Kuala Lumpur-Avalon route will be the first cross-border route to use face recognition. Arrival at Avalon Airport will also use facial recognition,“ she said.

The three-day competition starting today is designed to foster aerospace innovation and creative thinking.

The competition aims to attract more than 300 college and university students to explore and unlock digital-centric thinking around future aviation.

The competition was organised by AirAsia together with the Ministry of Education, Aerospace Malaysia Innovation Centre and French Aerospace Industries Association.

It was held with the collaboration of Invest Selangor, University of Nottingham Malaysia, the Department of Higher Education, and National Aerospace Industry Coordinating Office. — Bernama