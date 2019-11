SEPANG: Low-cost airline AirAsia has been awarded two Blue Ribbon certifications from the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The first was presented to AirAsia Group Bhd CEO Tan Sri Tony Fernandes who was awarded the ministry’s Blue Ribbon Campaign Outstanding Achievement Award.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said the award was in recognition of the voluntary efforts made by Fernandes in taking the non-smoking campaign and making a positive impact among the public and the 23,000 AirAsia staff across the world.

AirAsia’s global headquarters (RedQ) will be attributed the Blue Ribbon Beyond Certification award at an event hosted by the ministry on Nov 22.

The Outstanding Achievement Award is presented to individuals who have made significant contributions towards initiating smoke-free environments.

“And he (Fernandes), has shown extraordinary dedication as he is actively and voluntarily involved in the campaign, not only making changes in Malaysia, but internationally,” Dzulkefly said.

“The effort made would definitely bring a positive change and act as encouragement for many to lead healthier lives,“ he told the media after the AirAsia Headquarters (RedQ) No Smoking Campaign launch, here today.

Dzulkefly said the ministry was pleased to announce that the RedQ building is smoke-free, a 100% smoke-free workplace, free of cigarettes and electronic cigarettes.

He urged all corporate and private sectors to join in the ministry’s efforts, to create a healthier environment.

Meanwhile, Fernandes said he had stopped selling tax-free cigarettes across all AirAsia flights and its online platform, OURSHOP, since August 1.

“We have stopped the sale of tax-exempt cigarettes and implemented a smoke-free environment inside and outside of our building,” he said.

“Previously, the revenue for the sale of cigarettes was estimated at RM9 million per year. Way forward, there may be other products that we are looking to stop selling as duty free items such as alcohol, but one thing at a time,” Fernandes said.

The Blue Ribbon Campaign was officially introduced in 2012 by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in recognition and appreciation of the contributions of individuals, groups, organisations and government agencies in support of the Framework Convention on Tobacco Control.

The Blue Ribbon Beyond certification is awarded to organisations gazetted as non-smoking zones which meet and exceed the requirements of the MOH’s Blue Ribbon Campaign.