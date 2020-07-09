AirAsia to increase Kuching-Sibu flight frequency from Aug 1

KUCHING: Airasia Berhad has agreed to increase the frequency of its flights between here and Sibu to 21 flights weekly, effective Aug 1, said Sarawak Transport Minister, Datuk Lee Kim Shin today.

He said that based on feedback from the public, the existing seven flights weekly were too low to serve the needs of travellers between these two destinations.

“Airasia has agreed to increase the flight frequency for the Kuching-Sibu-Kuching route from the existing seven to 21 flights weekly or from one to three flights daily,” he said in a statement here.

Currently, the Kuching-Sibu-Kuching route is served only by AirAsia.

He also said that as the country is still placed under the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO), all passengers would need to comply with the standard operating procedures outlined by the National Security Council (MKN) and the state Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

“I believe the increase in flight frequency will not only meet the needs of the public, but more importantly, to help accelerate the recovery of the state economy especially the domestic tourism industry”, he added. — Bernama