AirAsia to operate VTL flights to Changi Airport from Nov 29

KUALA LUMPUR: To kickstart the resumption of the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) between Malaysia and Singapore, AirAsia will operate a seven times weekly flight schedule from Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (klia2) and Changi Airport beginning Nov 29, 2021.

In a statement today, the budget carrier said more routes from other cities in Malaysia will be added and frequencies increased accordingly as travel demand grows in line with the reopening of more leisure destinations in the near future, subject to approval from the authorities.

AirAsia Malaysia chief executive officer Riad Asmat said the resumption of travel to Singapore signifies great progress of international travel in the region.

“This shows huge pent-up demand for international travel, and AirAsia is ready to serve our guests with stringent health and safety protocols enforced on all of our flights,” he said.

Meanwhile, Singapore Tourism Board’s executive director for Southeast Asia John Gregory Conceicao said the VTL scheme is a significant milestone to allow gradual resumption of travel between Singapore and Malaysia.

“Singapore stands ready to welcome the return of Malaysian travellers to the city through key partners like AirAsia,” he said.

Fully vaccinated travellers from Malaysia who wish to travel to Singapore must meet the requirements set by the Singapore government prior to purchasing their flight tickets and upon arrival, added the statement. — Bernama