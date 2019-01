PETALING JAYA: Low-cost carrier AirAsia today unveiled a website and a mobile app facelift, including a chatbot named AVA (AirAsia Virtual Allstar) which is powered by artificial intelligence.

The updates were designed with guests in mind, and are aimed at delivering a more seamless, user-friendly experience on airasia.com and its app’s 3.3 million monthly active users in terms of flight bookings, browsing for deals, online shopping and customer support.

The new updates on AirAsia’s virtual platform include:

> a new comprehesive homepage designed for easier and faster navigation, including upcoming flight notice, search shortcut and recent searches, links to the best hotels, travel, duty-free shopping and activity deals, recommended destinations and a link to BigPay, AirAsia’s money app.

>AVA Chatbot which is available on the new live chat feature to respond to guest inquiries instantly. AVA currently speaks eight languages - English, Bahasa Malaysia, Thai, Bahasa Indonesia, Vietnamese, Korean, simplified Chinese and traditional Chinese.

>new flight search feature with map which allows iOS users to choose where to go using an interactive map that pinpoints all AirAsia’s destinations in a single page.

>Combined Station Picker which allows iOS users to select the nearest departure and arrival airports and filter by number of stops and flight duration.

>Voice assistant in which iOS users can check their upcoming flight status simply by asking Siri.

>FACES enrolment in which guests may now enrol with AirAsia’s Fast Airport Clearance Experience System (FACES) on their mobile app to clear security and board their flight seamlessly.

AirAsia Deputy Group CEO (Digital, Transformation and Corporate Services) Aireen Omar said the airline is excited to welcome the new year with its website’s new look and an app that features AI and boasts a better, faster, more intuitive experience.

“We are always working to enhance our guests’ experience, and we will be adding more mobile app features in the months to come so it is no longer just a flight booking platform, but your complete travel companion.

“We encourage new users to download the app for free from the App Store or Google Play to experience these features for themselves,” she said.

In addition, AirAsia mobile app users can enjoy 19% off bookings made via the app till Feb 3 for travel between Aug 1 and Nov 30 by entering the promo code MOBILE19.