PETALING JAYA: AirAsia Group Bhd has warned of a Facebook scam, linking founder and group CEO Tan Sri Tony Fernandes’ name to a bogus foundation offering opportunities to assist in projects in exchange for membership of the fictitious foundation.

In a statement, the group said it has not established any other foundation other than its official AirAsia Foundation.

“The mentioned Tony Fernandes Foundation is in no way linked to AirAsia or its group CEO Tony Fernandes. Any message purporting to be from Tony Fernandes or Mark Kelvin or sent in relation to a Tony Fernandes Foundation is fraudulent,” it said.

The group also urged members of the public to be cautious and always refer to AirAsia’s official social media channels for the latest company news in respect of such matters.

“AirAsia will not hesitate to take legal action against individuals or groups who purport to use the AirAsia brand or fraudulently or commit identity theft.

Members of the public are advised that AirAsia shall not be held liable for any claims arising from schemes in which it and any of its authorised officers/employees have no involvement,” it said.