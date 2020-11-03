AirAsia wins Asia’s leading low-cost airline for 8 consecutive years

KUALA LUMPUR: AirAsia has once again been awarded the Asia’s Leading Low-Cost Airline for the eighth consecutive year at the World Travel Awards (WTA) 2020.

In a statement today, AirAsia said it received highest votes from travel professionals and industry players around the region to win the top award along with Asia’s Leading Low-Cost Airline Cabin Crew 2020.

AirAsia Group chief executive officer Tony Fernandes said the award is dedicated to its Allstars staff, including those who have left recently and thanked everyone for their commitment, perseverance and dedication this year.

“Our gratitude goes to every one of our over 600 million guests for their continued support and faith in us since day one, and their understanding as we weather through the most difficult period in AirAsia’s history,“ he said.

Meanwhile, WTA founder Graham E. Cooke said AirAsia continues to lead the way in low-cost aviation in Asia despite the unprecedented challenges faced by the aviation industry this year.

“Its strive for excellence remains unrivalled and I am delighted that it has been acknowledged by both the travel trade and the public,“ he said.-Bernama