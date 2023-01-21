AirAsia X returns to Osaka

KUALA LUMPUR: AirAsia X (AAX) has returned to Osaka, Japan, in a bid to further expand its network to the land of the rising sun.

The inaugural flight departed from Kuala Lumpur at 11.45pm yesterday and arrived in Osaka at 7.15am today.

AAX Malaysia chief executive officer Benyamin Ismail said following the resumption of services from Kuala Lumpur to Tokyo (Haneda) and Sapporo late last year, the airline has carried close to 30,000 guests between Malaysia and Japan post-pandemic.

“Today, we see a strong passenger load factor for our inaugural flight of more than 95 per cent and we are confident that this route will be well received despite the competitive landscape.

“As travel demand rebounds, we will continue to expand our services to exciting destinations in Asia from our regional hubs in Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok,” he said in a statement.

The three weekly flights to Osaka are set to bring more than 116,000 travellers monthly between Malaysia and Japan and deliver a welcome boost to both countries’ tourism sectors, said the airline.

AAX is offering promotion fares between Kuala Lumpur and Osaka from RM699/JPY29,990 all-in one-way for economy or RM2,999/JPY106,640 one-way for a premium flatbed.

AAX flies to three destinations in Japan, namely Tokyo, Osaka and Sapporo from Kuala Lumpur and is operated by AirAsia X Malaysia.

From Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi), the flight is operated by AirAsia X Thailand. - Bernama