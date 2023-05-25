Airbus aims for all Airbus aircraft to be 100% SAF-certified by 2030

LANGKAWI: Aircraft manufacturer Airbus has aimed for all its aircraft to be capable of operating with 100 per cent sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) by 2030.

In line with the target, its single-aisle product marketing director Raymond Manougian said Airbus has introduced the latest generation of A220 single-aisle aircraft which offers a 25 per cent reduction in fuel consumption and carbon emissions compared to previous generation aircraft of a similar size.

“As with all Airbus aircraft, the A220 is already able to operate with up to 50 per cent SAF. This makes an immediate contribution to the industry’s goals to reduce the impact of aviation on the environment,” he said during a demostration flight tour at the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2023 (LIMA’23) today.

He said the flight was powered with a 10 per cent blend of SAF supplied by SAF producer Neste. It was organised in cooperation with Petronas, Aerospace Malaysia Innovation Centre, National Aerospace Industry Corporation Malaysia and Sarawak Economic Development Corporation.

He said this latest generation aircraft was flown to LIMA’23 and would continue its demonstration tour in the region in Jakarta, Bangkok and Koh Samui.

He said the aircraft manufacturer has been in discussion with local airlines and he foresees tremendous potential both in Malaysia and the region.

To date, he said orders for the A220 stand at about 780 planes from Europe, the Middle East and Africa while 262 have been delivered. Airbus market presence in Asia Pacific stands at 35 per cent from 118 operators.

In a separate development, Airbus Helicopter Malaysia (AHM) has recognised HAS International Sdn Bhd for its successful entry as the first H175 offshore helicopter service provider in the Malaysian oil and gas sector.

In a statement today, HAS said the recognition was conferred following the arrival of its new fleet of H175 aircraft at its base in Miri where the company has been serving major oil and gas clients in Sarawak since April 1, 2023.

HAS managing director Hasery Bakar received the award on behalf of the company at an AHM event at LIMA’23. - Bernama