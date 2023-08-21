Aircraft crash: Police to take over investigation if there is foul play

KLANG: The police will take over the investigation into the plane crash near Bandar Elmina in Shah Alam, last Thursday if there is an element of crime or ‘foul play’, said Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan (pix).

He said currently, the investigation was being carried out by the Air Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).

“If AAIB finds anything suspicious, it will inform and the police will take over (investigation). For now, the police part of the investigation is completed...We have recorded the statements of witnesses, he said when met at the Istana Alam Shah grounds after the swearing-in ceremony of the Selangor Menteri Besar here today.

Hussein said the police had so far recorded the statements of the three owners of the dashboard camera (dashcam) who were at the crash site.

In the incident on Thursday, a Beechcraft Model 390 (Premier 1) business jet crashed on the Guthrie Corridor Expressway near Bandar Elmina, killing 10 individuals.

The victims who died consisted of six passengers, including Pahang Local Government, Housing, Environment and Green Technology Committee Chairman Datuk Seri Johari Harun, and two crew members of the light aircraft.

The other two killed were civilians, Muhamad Hafiz and an e-hailing driver who were passing through the area at the time of the incident.

The ill-fated aircraft was on a flight from Langkawi to the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang and had been cleared to land at 2.48 pm but crashed two minutes later. -Bernama