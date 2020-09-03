Airfreight business soars

PETALING JAYA: While passenger air traffic plunged during the Covid-19 pandemic, the airfreight business continued to flourish.

MY JET Xpress Airlines CEO Azrul Hisham Abdul Wahab said flight suspensions on passenger aircraft had given cargo operations a major boost.

“Air cargo movement in East Malaysia alone has doubled,” he said during the inauguration ceremony of its cargo services between Kuala Lumpur and Kota Kinabalu, and between Kuala Lumpur and Kuching.

“We are recording almost 100 metric tonnes (of cargo transfer) daily now compared with only 30-50 metric tonnes before the pandemic hit.”

On MY JET’s outlook, Azrul Hisham expects the company to grow significantly next year.

In fact, he expects the cargo transfer volume to triple, reflecting a boom for the airfreight industry.

“The cargo market continues to grow. We are seeing a strong demand in airfreight services in China and Indochina.

“With the partnership (we have) forged with Zen Aviation Sdn Bhd, we are going to explore international routes and do fast delivery for the e-commerce market, which is currently booming.”

My JET plans to buy two more planes to meet the increase in demand for airfreight services.

It expects to take delivery of the first aircraft in the fourth quarter of this year, and the other in the second quarter of 2021.

Azrul Hisham said the additional aircraft will enable the company to meet the growing demand on the current routes as well as explore new flights, such to China and Indochina.

On the challenges faced by airfreight operators amid the the pandemic, he said they include compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOP) of the countries they have dealings with.

MY JET Xpress Airlines currently operates five flights daily to Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City and East Malaysia on a schedule basis.

It also operates chartered flights on other routes since 2009.