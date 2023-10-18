Airline co-founder, wife and son remanded four days

KUALA LUMPUR: A co-founder of a local airline, with the title Datuk, along with his wife and son, have been remanded for four days from today.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf, when contacted, said the trio were remanded to facilitate investigations under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that the 57-year-old man, who is also a shareholder of the airline, his wife, 55, and son, 26, were arrested at their residence in Shah Alam at 5.30 pm. - Bernama