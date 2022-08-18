Airline ferries medicines from M’sian donors to Sri Lanka free of freight charges

KUALA LUMPUR: The healthcare sector in Sri Lanka is currently facing its most acute medicine shortage in the history of the country, putting at peril the very lives of those who depend on its services.

SriLankan Cares, the corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm of SriLankan Airlines, takes on the cause of airlifting essential medicines gifted by Malaysian donors to hospitals in Sri Lanka, free of freight charges.

“We teamed with with SriLankan Cargo to implement the long-term humanitarian project which aims to channel medical product donations from Malaysia and other countries to hospitals in Sri Lanka.

“SriLankan Cares organized the logistics of the consignments by obtaining necessary documents, approvals and bookings that helped fast-track the process.

“The project is also representative of the Sri Lankan national carrier’s enduring commitment to espouse national causes in the country’s hour of need,” the airlines said in a statement today.

The CSR project also being facilitated by the High Commission of Sri Lanka in Malaysia and has already airlifted several consignments of medicines weighing up to 6,000 kilograms

The medicines are being donated by Global Federation of Chinese Business Women; Fo Guang Shan Malaysia; Unimed Sdn Bhd; Rotary Club of Malaysia; Malaysian Sinhalese Association; and Friends@Charity and more donations are expected.

For more information visit www.srilankan.com/cares