Airline probe: Cops detain four more individuals

KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested four more individuals to help their investigation into a money laundering case involving an airline company.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said they comprised two men and two women, all locals aged between 30 and 62.

He said three of them were arrested after giving their statements at the CCID headquarters in Jalan Tun Razak between 1pm and 1.30pm, while the fourth person was picked up in Bukit Tunku.

The four arrested comprised a treasury assistant, a finance assistant, a research and development (R&D) manager and a lawyer of a company.

On Oct 17, police arrested the co-founder of a local airline, who has a “Datuk”, along with his wife and son at their residence in Shah Alam to facilitate investigations under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLA).

Following that another businessman was arrested.

However, all of them have been released on police bail. - Bernama