Airlines should play part in reducing airfares to Sarawak -PBB Youth

KUCHING: Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Youth wants airline companies to do their part in reducing the recent spike in airfares to Sarawak to help Sarawakians return home for the 12th Sarawak state election as well as for the holiday season next month.

Its deputy chief Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman said apart from that, the wing hoped that increased flight frequency to Sarawak as announced by the state government recently would also lead to a drop in air ticket prices.

“This would also ensure maximum voter turnout during the state election while at the same time, facilitate the return of the voters to exercise their democratic right.

“We would like to advise all Sarawakians returning home as well as tourists coming into Sarawak to continue to abide by the Covid-19 safety standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the authorities,” he said in a statement today.

Checks by Bernama on several websites of airlines operating flights from the peninsula to Sarawak yesterday showed that the cheapest one-way ticket for the KL-Kuching route was RM1,299, KL-Sibu (RM888) and KL-Miri (RM665).

Nomination day for the election is Dec 6 and polling on Dec 18. Early voting is on Dec 14.

Meanwhile, Fazzrudin said that it is crucial to abide by the Covid-19 SOP as it will ensure the safety of all during this period of high traffic in and out of Sarawak as well as limit the possibility of Covid-19 spread, particularly following news of a new variant.

“While Covid-19 cases have dropped in Sarawak of late, this should not be a reason for us to be complacent as a resurgence of Covid cases will impact the livelihood of the people,” he said.

