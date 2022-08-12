AIROD fined RM66,000 for delays in paying workers’ salaries

SHAH ALAM: Aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul company AIROD Sdn Bhd was fined RM66,000 by the Magistrate’s Court today after it pleaded guilty to 44 charges on failure to abide by the time period for paying workers’ salaries.

The company, as the Person Being Summoned (OKS) and was represented by National Aerospace & Defence Industries Bhd (NADI) group president Datuk Abdul Rahim Abdul Rahman, was charged with failing to observe the period for paying salaries for 11 workers of the company for March, April, May and June this year.

The offences were committed by OKS at NADI building in Jalan Lapangan Terbang Subang, Subang on Sept 5 this year, under Section 19(1) of the Employment Act 1955 and liable to be punished under Section 99A of the same Act, which provides for a fine of up to RM10,000.

The court imposed a RM1,500 fine for each charge, bringing the total fine to RM66,000. OKS paid the fine.

Before imposing the sentence, Magistrate Muhammad Syafiq Sulaiman advised OKS not to repeat the offence.

In mitigation, Abdul Rahim said the company had settled the salary arrears, adding that it was also affected by the COVID-19 pandemic before this. - Bernama