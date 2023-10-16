Airplane crash lands at Subang airport

PETALING JAYA: A Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) Beechcraft Super King Air B200T made an emergency landing at Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport, Subang, as confirmed by the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) today.

In a statement, the RMAF said that the Beechcraft B 200T aircraft model had experienced an undercarriage failure during the incident which took place at around 1pm, due to one of the aircraft tyres not lowering during the aircraft’s descent.

“The aircraft carried four personnel during their flying lesson which took off from the Subang Air Base at 11.27am,“ the statement read.

Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) said in a statement that no casualties were reported during the emergency landing.

According to the statement, the pilot had contacted the Subang Air Traffic Control (ATC) Tower about the landing gear and requested for help in landing the aircraft.

“Subang ATC Tower immediately notified Subang Airport Fire and Rescue Services (AFRS) for Airport Emergency Plan (AEP) activation to provide emergency assistance to the aircraft upon landing,“ the statement said.

CAAM added that the aircraft was in the process of being removed and a full runway inspection was being carried out to ensure the safety of the airport.

The statement by CAAM also mentioned that the runway was “expected to reopen by 5pm” and the safety investigation to be conducted in accordance with Part XXVI of the Civil Aviation Regulations 2016.

A viral video by @MrTurboProp on TikTok showed an aircraft performing an emergency landing.

The aircraft was spotted skidding off the runway due to malfunctioning landing gear before the airport emergency services had come to its aid.