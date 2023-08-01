$!Airports’ health safety measures to be diligently implemented: MAHB

PUTRAJAYA: Health safety measures at airports have been in place since the start of the pandemic and continued to be diligently implemented especially in view of the significant increase in international traffic movements in 2022, said Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB).

It said last year the group registered about 143,000 international aircraft movements for its Malaysia operations, with the bulk of the movements happening in KL International Airport (KLIA) at about 111,000.

“With the latest easing of travel restrictions by the Chinese government, the group expects the number of international aircraft movements at its network of airports to increase even more in 2023. There have been both inbound and outbound China flights operating at KLIA since April 2022 and these had gradually increased in frequency in the last quarter of the year,” it said in a statement here today.