Airshow commentator sets the mood for National Day

PUTRAJAYA: Above the reverberating roar of jets and aircraft, the voice of the airshow commentator set the mood for the grand 2023 National Day celebrations scheduled for Aug 31 at Dataran Putrajaya here.

Royal Malaysian Airforce (RMAF) officer Capt Nur Nadhirah Nazri, 29, who has been given the honour to be a commentator at the airshow, said she felt proud and touched to be entrusted with the task.

“I have done this only once, as a commentator at this year’s Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace exhibition (LIMA 2023). I do not have any formal training, I just accepted the challenge.

“... although I am a bit nervous to be representing the RMAF, I am confident that with the capabilities and cooperation of everyone, like the air and ground elements, who will advise time on target, it will make it easier on the commentators,” she said when met at today's rehearsal for the National Day celebrations at Dataran Putrajaya.

Meanwhile, Capt Aslam Hairi Abdul Rashid, 33, who will be co-commentator, said he had the experience of being the airshow commentator at the National Day celebrations in Kuala Lumpur last year.

“I hope my delivery will be aligned with the airshow. And by having a commentator, the spectators will be more excited and will receive useful information on the nation’s assets,” he said.

Meanwhile, event host Jovenea Jim Lajim, who has been in the field for 10 years, has returned after a gap of seven years.

The Sabahan, who hails from Kota Kinabalu, is proud to be part of the historic celebration and happy to be collaborating with her colleagues in Peninsular Malaysia to boost patriotism.

“This celebration is meant to boost our spirits, commemorate and appreciate our nation. Our National Day is also for everyone, people of Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah, and Sarawak to celebrate our union,” said Jovenea, who will co-host with hosts Terrence Dass and Syuhaida Ariffin.

The 2023 National Day celebration themed ‘Malaysia MADANI: Tekad Perpaduan, Penuhi Harapan’ (Determination in Unity, Fulfilling Hope) will be held at Dataran Putrajaya here on Aug 31.

Putrajaya previously hosted the National Day parade in 2003, 2005, 2018, and 2019.

An estimated crowd of 100,000 people are expected to attend the event and numerous government agencies, government-linked corporations, and non-governmental organisations are hard at work preparing to make the day a success. -Bernama