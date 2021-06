KUCHING: Serious action should be taken by the federal government to ensure intrusion of Chinese air force aircraft into Malaysian airspace do not reoccur in the future, said Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg (pix).

This is following the breach of the Malaysian airspace and sovereignty by 16 aircraft belonging to the People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) over Luconia Shoals located nearly 110km off the coast of Sarawak last Monday.

“Sarawak government unequivocally supports the steps taken by the federal government including the summoning of the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to give an explanation for the intrusion.

“It is pertinent that serious action be taken by the federal government to ensure such incidents do not reoccur in the future to protect and uphold the sovereignty, dignity and integrity of the country,” he said in a statement today.

Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) chief Gen Tan Sri Ackbal Abdul Samad said RMAF had, on Monday, detected 16 aircraft from PLAAF flying close to the national airspace over the Malaysian Maritime Zone (MMZ).

He said the suspicious flight of the PLAAF aircraft was detected by the RMAF Air Defence Radar from the Air Defence Centre in Sarawak at 11.53 am. — Bernama